US Asset Management LLC Purchases Shares of 16,855 Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

US Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 16,855 shares of the chip maker’s stock, valued at approximately $445,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in INTC. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P boosted its position in Intel by 173.6% during the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 539,976 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $26,761,000 after buying an additional 342,649 shares during the period. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Intel by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 5,944 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Intel in the 1st quarter worth about $142,000. Retirement Income Solutions Inc lifted its position in shares of Intel by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 6,338 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Intel by 26.9% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 5,863,459 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $290,593,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244,247 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.48% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intel

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 9,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.68 per share, with a total value of $249,096.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 18,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $480,216. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Intel Stock Performance

Several research firms have recently commented on INTC. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $20.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Intel from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $29.50 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Intel from $28.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Intel from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.52.

Shares of INTC traded down $0.50 on Tuesday, reaching $29.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,744,487 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,465,016. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.56, a PEG ratio of 9.76 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.66. Intel Co. has a 12-month low of $24.59 and a 12-month high of $46.64.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The chip maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.12. Intel had a negative net margin of 5.06% and a positive return on equity of 3.05%. The business had revenue of $11.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 36.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intel Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Sunday, May 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 4th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently -73.53%.

About Intel

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center and AI (DCAI), Network and Edge (NEX), Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics (AXG), Intel Foundry Services (IFS), and All Other.

