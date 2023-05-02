US Asset Management LLC Makes New $500,000 Investment in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

US Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 2,268 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $500,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the third quarter valued at $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.83% of the company’s stock.

Illinois Tool Works Stock Down 6.2 %

Shares of NYSE ITW traded down $15.23 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $230.58. 1,034,116 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,073,384. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 52-week low of $173.52 and a 52-week high of $253.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.29 billion, a PE ratio of 25.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.41. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $234.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $227.14.

Illinois Tool Works Announces Dividend

Illinois Tool Works ( NYSE:ITW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.10. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 87.15% and a net margin of 19.04%. The firm had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.11 earnings per share. Illinois Tool Works’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were given a dividend of $1.31 per share. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is 53.58%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays lowered their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $211.00 to $205.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $174.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $183.00 to $181.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Vertical Research cut Illinois Tool Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $240.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $241.00 to $240.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $228.64.

Insider Transactions at Illinois Tool Works

In other news, Vice Chairman Christopher A. O’herlihy sold 60,137 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.26, for a total transaction of $14,809,337.62. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 40,072 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,868,130.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Vice Chairman Christopher A. O’herlihy sold 60,137 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.26, for a total value of $14,809,337.62. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 40,072 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,868,130.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ernest Scott Santi sold 235,656 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.29, for a total value of $58,039,716.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 213,538 shares in the company, valued at $52,592,274.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

Illinois Tool Works, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial products and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Automotive OEM, Test and Measurement and Electronics, Food Equipment, Polymers and Fluids, Welding, Construction Products, and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment produces components and fasteners for automotive-related applications.

