US Asset Management LLC Invests $556,000 in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWS)

US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of News Co. (NASDAQ:NWS – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 30,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $556,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in News by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,775,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,482,000 after acquiring an additional 232,325 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in News by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,283,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,465,000 after acquiring an additional 114,591 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in News by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,398,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,252,000 after acquiring an additional 50,496 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in News by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,093,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,706,000 after acquiring an additional 168,575 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in News by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,413,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,825,000 after acquiring an additional 92,979 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 11.38% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NWS traded down $0.65 on Tuesday, reaching $16.88. 256,312 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 874,374. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.72 billion, a PE ratio of 32.94 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. News Co. has a one year low of $15.15 and a one year high of $21.86. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.11.

News ( NASDAQ:NWS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter. News had a net margin of 2.94% and a return on equity of 5.13%.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. News’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.46%.

In related news, General Counsel David B. Pitofsky sold 23,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.23, for a total value of $409,212.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 63,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,101,961.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 13.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

News Corp. is a media and information services company, which engages in the creation and distribution of content and other services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other. The Digital Real Estate Services segment refers to the firm’s interest in the REA Group, a company with operations focused on property and property-related advertising and services, as well as financial services.

