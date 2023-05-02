US Asset Management LLC Buys Shares of 8,997 Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 8,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $407,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Citigroup in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Citigroup during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new stake in Citigroup during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in Citigroup by 82.0% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 961 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Power Corp of Canada purchased a new stake in Citigroup during the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.90% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Citigroup

In related news, insider Zdenek Turek sold 12,000 shares of Citigroup stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.87, for a total value of $598,440.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 155,979 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,778,672.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Citigroup news, CEO Titilope Cole sold 11,903 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.10, for a total value of $608,243.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 65,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,360,540.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Zdenek Turek sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.87, for a total value of $598,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 155,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,778,672.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 39,353 shares of company stock worth $2,001,830. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup Stock Down 3.2 %

NYSE:C traded down $1.51 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $45.74. The stock had a trading volume of 6,124,185 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,196,564. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.63. The company has a market capitalization of $88.91 billion, a PE ratio of 6.59, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.57. Citigroup Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.01 and a twelve month high of $54.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The company reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.53. The company had revenue of $21.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.07 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 12.96% and a return on equity of 7.84%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.02 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 6.05 EPS for the current year.

Citigroup Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 1st will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 28th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.46%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.45%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on C. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Citigroup from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.74.

Citigroup Profile

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking, Institutional Clients Group, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

