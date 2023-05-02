US Asset Management LLC Acquires Shares of 5,604 ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

US Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 5,604 shares of the energy producer’s stock, valued at approximately $661,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 0.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 113,171,744 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $11,581,996,000 after purchasing an additional 374,994 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in ConocoPhillips by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 24,361,278 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $2,493,134,000 after acquiring an additional 1,494,751 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in ConocoPhillips by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 13,072,833 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,338,008,000 after acquiring an additional 413,359 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in ConocoPhillips by 53.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,338,622 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $751,035,000 after acquiring an additional 2,555,634 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in ConocoPhillips by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,923,392 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $708,540,000 after acquiring an additional 162,304 shares in the last quarter. 81.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ConocoPhillips Trading Down 4.5 %

NYSE COP traded down $4.63 on Tuesday, hitting $97.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,392,318 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,453,898. ConocoPhillips has a 1-year low of $78.30 and a 1-year high of $138.49. The firm has a market cap of $118.64 billion, a PE ratio of 7.07, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s 50-day moving average is $103.24 and its 200 day moving average is $114.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

ConocoPhillips Dividend Announcement

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The energy producer reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.72 by ($0.01). ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 22.74% and a return on equity of 35.30%. The business had revenue of $19.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.16 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.27 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 10.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 29th were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 28th. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is currently 14.06%.

Insider Activity at ConocoPhillips

In other news, Director R A. Walker purchased 4,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $103.00 per share, with a total value of $494,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,842,800. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

COP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wolfe Research lowered shares of ConocoPhillips from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Societe Generale upgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $154.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $145.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $137.11.

About ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska, Lower 48, Canada, Europe, Middle East and North Africa, Asia Pacific, and Other International.

