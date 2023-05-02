Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) Given New $27.00 Price Target at Barclays

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN – Get Rating) had its target price cut by research analysts at Barclays from $29.00 to $27.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 3.33% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Urban Outfitters from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Urban Outfitters from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Urban Outfitters in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group lowered shares of Urban Outfitters from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on shares of Urban Outfitters from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.08.

Urban Outfitters Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ URBN traded down $1.26 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $26.13. 206,955 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,491,454. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.33. The company has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.50. Urban Outfitters has a 12 month low of $17.81 and a 12 month high of $29.74.

Insider Buying and Selling at Urban Outfitters

Urban Outfitters ( NASDAQ:URBN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The apparel retailer reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. Urban Outfitters had a net margin of 3.33% and a return on equity of 9.46%. Equities research analysts expect that Urban Outfitters will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Azeez Hayne sold 9,073 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.96, for a total transaction of $244,608.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, COO Frank Conforti sold 42,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.28, for a total transaction of $1,145,760.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 2,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,408.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Azeez Hayne sold 9,073 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.96, for a total transaction of $244,608.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 67,189 shares of company stock worth $1,813,413. Insiders own 27.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its holdings in shares of Urban Outfitters by 66.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 59,042 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,160,000 after buying an additional 23,555 shares during the period. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA bought a new stake in shares of Urban Outfitters during the 4th quarter worth about $216,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Urban Outfitters during the 3rd quarter worth about $447,000. South Dakota Investment Council boosted its holdings in shares of Urban Outfitters by 19.9% during the 3rd quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 96,359 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,893,000 after buying an additional 15,993 shares during the period. Finally, MQS Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Urban Outfitters during the 3rd quarter worth about $197,000. 77.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Urban Outfitters Company Profile

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the operation of a general consumer product retail and wholesale business selling to customers through various channels including retail locations, websites, catalogs, and mobile applications. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Wholesale and Subscription.

