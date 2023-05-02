Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) Hits New 52-Week Low at $9.33

Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $9.33 and last traded at $9.33, with a volume of 151289 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.55.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on UPWK. BTIG Research reduced their target price on shares of Upwork from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target (down previously from $19.00) on shares of Upwork in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Upwork from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Upwork from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.11.

Upwork Price Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of -13.84 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 3.76 and a quick ratio of 3.76.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Upwork ( NASDAQ:UPWK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $161.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.31 million. Upwork had a negative net margin of 14.54% and a negative return on equity of 36.42%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Upwork Inc. will post -0.5 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Hayden Brown sold 30,378 shares of Upwork stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.16, for a total value of $308,640.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 964,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,798,608.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Upwork news, insider Eric Gilpin sold 11,331 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.47, for a total transaction of $129,966.57. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 51,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $587,126.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Hayden Brown sold 30,378 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.16, for a total transaction of $308,640.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 964,430 shares in the company, valued at $9,798,608.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 64,952 shares of company stock valued at $703,735. 8.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UPWK. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Upwork by 210.8% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,998,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,859,000 after purchasing an additional 1,355,200 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Upwork during the 4th quarter valued at $10,257,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Upwork by 103.9% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,895,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,791,000 after buying an additional 966,196 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Upwork by 77.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,378,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,039,000 after buying an additional 601,358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Upwork by 582.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 652,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,888,000 after buying an additional 556,866 shares in the last quarter. 74.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Upwork

Upwork, Inc operates an online marketplace that enables businesses to find, hire, and pay freelancers for short-term and longer-term projects. Its marketplace offerings include Upwork Basic, Upwork Plus, Upwork Business, Upwork Enterprise, and Upwork Payroll. The company was founded by Odysseas Tsatalos and Efstratios Karamanlakis in December 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

