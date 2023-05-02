Universal Technical Institute (UTI) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI – Get Rating) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 9th. Analysts expect Universal Technical Institute to post earnings of ($0.02) per share for the quarter. Universal Technical Institute has set its FY 2023 guidance at EPS.Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $120.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.35 million. Universal Technical Institute had a net margin of 3.15% and a return on equity of 18.13%. On average, analysts expect Universal Technical Institute to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Universal Technical Institute Stock Up 1.1 %

NYSE:UTI opened at $7.14 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.00. The company has a market capitalization of $242.55 million, a PE ratio of 47.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. Universal Technical Institute has a 1-year low of $5.27 and a 1-year high of $11.45.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Universal Technical Institute

In other news, Director Coliseum Capital Management, L purchased 6,282 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.74 per share, for a total transaction of $42,340.68. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 478,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,224,153.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in Universal Technical Institute during the 1st quarter valued at about $90,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Universal Technical Institute by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 538,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,766,000 after acquiring an additional 18,136 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Universal Technical Institute by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 113,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after acquiring an additional 10,156 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in Universal Technical Institute during the 1st quarter valued at about $191,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Universal Technical Institute by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,537,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,605,000 after acquiring an additional 10,993 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.70% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on UTI shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Universal Technical Institute from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Universal Technical Institute in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Universal Technical Institute in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Universal Technical Institute from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $9.75.

Universal Technical Institute Company Profile

Universal Technical Institute, Inc engages in the provision of transportation and technical training programs. It operates through the Postsecondary Education and Other segments. The Postsecondary Education segment offers technical training for students seeking careers as professional automotive, diesel, collision repair, motorcycle and marine technicians, welders, and CNC machining technicians.

Recommended Stories

