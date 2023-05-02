Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR) Position Decreased by Paradice Investment Management LLC

Paradice Investment Management LLC lowered its holdings in Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,481,599 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 19,825 shares during the period. Univar Solutions makes up 6.1% of Paradice Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Paradice Investment Management LLC owned about 1.52% of Univar Solutions worth $78,915,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Univar Solutions by 172.4% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,016 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares during the period. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Univar Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Univar Solutions in the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Univar Solutions by 130.4% in the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,756 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Univar Solutions by 55.3% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 890 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.94% of the company’s stock.

Univar Solutions Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:UNVR traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $35.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 292,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,669,242. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.29. Univar Solutions Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.49 and a 52 week high of $35.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $34.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.40. The company has a market capitalization of $5.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.69.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Univar Solutions ( NYSE:UNVR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The basic materials company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.09). Univar Solutions had a net margin of 4.75% and a return on equity of 22.44%. The business had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Univar Solutions Inc. will post 3.03 EPS for the current year.

UNVR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group downgraded Univar Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Univar Solutions from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Vertical Research cut Univar Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Barclays upped their price target on Univar Solutions from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Univar Solutions from $32.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.00.

Univar Solutions Company Profile

Univar Solutions, Inc is a chemical and ingredients distributor and provider of specialty services. It operates through the following segments: USA, Canada, Europe and the Middle East and Africa, and Latin America. The company was founded by George van Waters and Nat Rogers on August 8, 1924, and is headquartered in Downers Grove, IL.

