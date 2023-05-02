United Therapeutics (UTHR) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, May 3rd. Analysts expect United Therapeutics to post earnings of $4.26 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The biotechnology company reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.12 by ($1.45). United Therapeutics had a net margin of 37.56% and a return on equity of 16.30%. The firm had revenue of $491.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $519.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.35 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect United Therapeutics to post $18 EPS for the current fiscal year and $20 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Shares of NASDAQ:UTHR traded down $3.22 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $228.89. The stock had a trading volume of 76,149 shares, compared to its average volume of 503,114. United Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $174.36 and a 52 week high of $283.09. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $229.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $249.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 9.85 and a quick ratio of 9.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.60 billion, a PE ratio of 15.45 and a beta of 0.60.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UTHR. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 73.7% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,675,414 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $300,585,000 after acquiring an additional 710,668 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $124,158,000. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,033,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 51.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 388,805 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $108,123,000 after acquiring an additional 132,795 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,626,491 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $291,809,000 after acquiring an additional 109,226 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.63% of the company’s stock.
A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of United Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut their target price on shares of United Therapeutics from $295.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of United Therapeutics from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Argus lowered their price target on shares of United Therapeutics from $300.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of United Therapeutics from $320.00 to $316.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $288.45.
United Therapeutics Corp. is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of products for patients with chronic and life-threatening conditions. Its products include Adcirca, Orenitram, Remodulin, TYVASO, and Unituxin. The company was founded by Martine A. Rothblatt on June 26, 1996 and is headquartered in Silver Spring, MD.
