United Therapeutics (UTHR) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The biotechnology company reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.12 by ($1.45). United Therapeutics had a net margin of 37.56% and a return on equity of 16.30%. The firm had revenue of $491.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $519.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.35 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect United Therapeutics to post $18 EPS for the current fiscal year and $20 EPS for the next fiscal year.

United Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:UTHR traded down $3.22 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $228.89. The stock had a trading volume of 76,149 shares, compared to its average volume of 503,114. United Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $174.36 and a 52 week high of $283.09. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $229.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $249.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 9.85 and a quick ratio of 9.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.60 billion, a PE ratio of 15.45 and a beta of 0.60.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Trading of United Therapeutics

In other United Therapeutics news, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.39, for a total transaction of $1,286,340.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,846,459.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other United Therapeutics news, CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.38, for a total transaction of $2,027,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,939.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.39, for a total transaction of $1,286,340.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,846,459.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 208,700 shares of company stock worth $48,308,111 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UTHR. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 73.7% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,675,414 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $300,585,000 after acquiring an additional 710,668 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $124,158,000. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,033,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 51.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 388,805 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $108,123,000 after acquiring an additional 132,795 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,626,491 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $291,809,000 after acquiring an additional 109,226 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.63% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of United Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut their target price on shares of United Therapeutics from $295.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of United Therapeutics from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Argus lowered their price target on shares of United Therapeutics from $300.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of United Therapeutics from $320.00 to $316.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $288.45.

United Therapeutics Company Profile

United Therapeutics Corp. is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of products for patients with chronic and life-threatening conditions. Its products include Adcirca, Orenitram, Remodulin, TYVASO, and Unituxin. The company was founded by Martine A. Rothblatt on June 26, 1996 and is headquartered in Silver Spring, MD.

Featured Articles

