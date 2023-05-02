Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Sold by Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lessened its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,147 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 245 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $1,480,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of UNP. MAS Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Union Pacific during the 1st quarter valued at $233,000. Roundview Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 16,608 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $4,537,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the 1st quarter worth $569,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 47,144 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $12,880,000 after purchasing an additional 1,664 shares during the period. Finally, Mather Group LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,745 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.00, for a total transaction of $532,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,324,040. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Union Pacific Stock Performance

UNP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Union Pacific from $191.00 to $184.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. TD Securities cut their target price on Union Pacific from $230.00 to $225.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Union Pacific from $222.00 to $216.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on Union Pacific in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Union Pacific from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $215.56.

Shares of NYSE UNP opened at $198.63 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $197.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $203.61. The company has a market cap of $121.10 billion, a PE ratio of 17.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.11. Union Pacific Co. has a 12-month low of $183.69 and a 12-month high of $242.35.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $6.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.03 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 57.75% and a net margin of 27.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.57 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.35 EPS for the current year.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.94%.

About Union Pacific

(Get Rating)

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Omaha, NE.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.