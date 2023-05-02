Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (RARE) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE – Get Rating) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($1.97) per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.16) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.03) by ($0.13). Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative net margin of 194.71% and a negative return on equity of 110.15%. The firm had revenue of $103.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.11 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.79) EPS. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical’s revenue was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical to post $-8 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:RARE traded down $2.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $41.95. The company had a trading volume of 201,531 shares, compared to its average volume of 604,593. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical has a twelve month low of $33.36 and a twelve month high of $73.39. The stock has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.36 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.22.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insider Transactions at Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $114.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.25.

In related news, EVP Camille L. Bedrosian sold 3,881 shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.25, for a total transaction of $175,615.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,114,080. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Theodore Alan Huizenga sold 639 shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.40, for a total value of $27,732.60. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 15,558 shares of the company's stock, valued at $675,217.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,909 shares of company stock valued at $221,106 in the last quarter. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 36.6% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 896 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 8,085 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,398 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $482,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 26.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,908 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 1,018 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,611 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $625,000 after acquiring an additional 1,097 shares during the last quarter. 93.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical

(Get Rating)

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, Inc engages in the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of genetic diseases. Its products include Crysvita, Mepsevii, Dojolvi, and Evkeeza. The company was founded by Emil D. Kakkis in April 2010, and is headquartered in Novato, CA.

Featured Articles

