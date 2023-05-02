UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nineteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $18.81.

A number of research firms recently commented on PATH. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $27.50 price target on shares of UiPath in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of UiPath in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded UiPath from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $14.50 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Barclays lifted their target price on UiPath from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on UiPath from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 16th.

Shares of PATH opened at $14.15 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.08. UiPath has a twelve month low of $10.40 and a twelve month high of $22.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.58 and a beta of 0.72.

UiPath ( NYSE:PATH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 15th. The healthcare company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.02. UiPath had a negative return on equity of 15.38% and a negative net margin of 31.02%. The company had revenue of $308.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $278.14 million. Sell-side analysts predict that UiPath will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.61, for a total transaction of $664,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,359,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,573,837.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other UiPath news, CAO Hitesh Ramani sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.01, for a total transaction of $204,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 407,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,929,006.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.61, for a total transaction of $664,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,359,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,573,837.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 132,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,194,120 in the last three months. 31.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PATH. Alphabet Inc. bought a new position in UiPath in the third quarter valued at approximately $177,406,000. Altimeter Capital Management LP boosted its stake in UiPath by 175.4% in the first quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP now owns 8,275,000 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $71,579,000 after acquiring an additional 5,270,194 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in UiPath by 21.5% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 29,193,046 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $368,124,000 after acquiring an additional 5,169,501 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in UiPath by 899.5% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,049,999 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $51,475,000 after acquiring an additional 3,644,799 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in UiPath by 251.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,996,369 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $90,884,000 after acquiring an additional 3,573,238 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.40% of the company’s stock.

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization.

