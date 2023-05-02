UBS Group AG Buys 4,543 Shares of Global Industrial (NYSE:GIC)

UBS Group AG raised its stake in Global Industrial (NYSE:GIC – Get Rating) by 462.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,525 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,543 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Global Industrial were worth $130,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GIC. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Global Industrial by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,797,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,286,000 after purchasing an additional 17,935 shares in the last quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Global Industrial by 12.1% during the third quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 881,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,642,000 after buying an additional 94,798 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Global Industrial by 1.7% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 336,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,359,000 after buying an additional 5,700 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Global Industrial by 45.0% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 277,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,444,000 after buying an additional 86,128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Global Industrial by 0.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 271,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,286,000 after purchasing an additional 828 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.18% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Global Industrial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th.

Shares of Global Industrial stock traded down $0.59 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $26.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,174 shares, compared to its average volume of 88,148. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $26.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.06. The firm has a market cap of $993.00 million, a PE ratio of 12.90 and a beta of 0.71. Global Industrial has a 52 week low of $22.26 and a 52 week high of $37.32.

Global Industrial (NYSE:GIC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.01. Global Industrial had a net margin of 6.76% and a return on equity of 40.52%. The company had revenue of $260.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $246.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.53 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Global Industrial will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 6th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. This is a boost from Global Industrial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Global Industrial’s dividend payout ratio is 38.65%.

Global Industrial Co engages in direct marketing of brand name and private label industrial and business equipment and supplies. It sells an array of industrial and general business hard goods and supplies and to a lesser extent products that would fall into the generally recognizable category of maintenance, repair and operational (“MRO“) products.

