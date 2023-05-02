Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 27,528,902 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 18% from the previous session’s volume of 23,422,277 shares.The stock last traded at $34.96 and had previously closed at $32.74.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on UBER shares. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $70.00 to $66.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Uber Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.55.

Uber Technologies Trading Up 7.8 %

The firm has a market cap of $71.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.46 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $31.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Insider Buying and Selling

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.50. The business had revenue of $8.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.51 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 28.68% and a negative return on equity of 114.18%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Tony West sold 4,167 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $133,344.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 166,499 shares in the company, valued at $5,327,968. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.84% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Uber Technologies

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in UBER. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 28.7% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 23,045 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $822,000 after purchasing an additional 5,142 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,359,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 29.3% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,650 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $808,000 after purchasing an additional 5,134 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 11.7% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 26,298 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $938,000 after purchasing an additional 2,756 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 17.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,144,337 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $40,838,000 after purchasing an additional 168,475 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc is a technology platform, which engages in the development and operation of technology applications, network, and product to power movement from point A to point B. The firm offers ride services and merchants delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery and other delivery services.

