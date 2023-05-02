U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA) Raised to Buy at StockNews.com

U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Monday.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on SLCA. Barclays raised shares of U.S. Silica from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of U.S. Silica from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of U.S. Silica from $13.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.75.

NYSE:SLCA traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $13.02. The company had a trading volume of 484,408 shares, compared to its average volume of 735,300. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. U.S. Silica has a 52 week low of $9.47 and a 52 week high of $19.99. The firm has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.80 and a beta of 2.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.40.

U.S. Silica ( NYSE:SLCA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The mining company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.18. U.S. Silica had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 21.36%. The business had revenue of $442.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $424.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.02) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 45.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that U.S. Silica will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Bryan Adair Shinn sold 58,499 shares of U.S. Silica stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.99, for a total transaction of $818,401.01. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,460,684 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,434,969.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bray Capital Advisors purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Silica during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Silica during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Silica during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of U.S. Silica by 343.8% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,583 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 2,001 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Silica during the 1st quarter valued at $112,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.70% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of commercial silica products. It operates through the following segments: Oil and Gas Proppants, and Industrial and Specialty Products. The Oil and Gas Proppants segment focuses on delivering fracturing sand, which is pumped down oil and natural gas wells to prop open rock fissures and increase the flow rate of natural gas and oil from the wells.

