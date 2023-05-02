U.S. Physical Therapy (USPH) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH – Get Rating) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 3rd. Analysts expect U.S. Physical Therapy to post earnings of $0.52 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58. U.S. Physical Therapy had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 11.29%. The firm had revenue of $141.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.86 million. On average, analysts expect U.S. Physical Therapy to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

U.S. Physical Therapy Price Performance

USPH stock opened at $106.77 on Tuesday. U.S. Physical Therapy has a 12 month low of $73.30 and a 12 month high of $131.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $99.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.18. The stock has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 47.45, a P/E/G ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 1.34.

U.S. Physical Therapy Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th were given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. This is a boost from U.S. Physical Therapy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. U.S. Physical Therapy’s payout ratio is 76.44%.

USPH has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of U.S. Physical Therapy in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Richard Binstein sold 911 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.78, for a total value of $91,810.58. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,906 shares in the company, valued at approximately $998,326.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Eric Joseph Williams sold 1,150 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.66, for a total transaction of $116,909.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,714 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,292,505.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 4,814 shares of company stock worth $484,853. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of U.S. Physical Therapy

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in USPH. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 438.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 702,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,897,000 after acquiring an additional 571,710 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its position in U.S. Physical Therapy by 107,124.0% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 491,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,839,000 after acquiring an additional 490,628 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in U.S. Physical Therapy by 81.7% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 132,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,774,000 after acquiring an additional 59,799 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in U.S. Physical Therapy by 314.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 63,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,274,000 after acquiring an additional 47,890 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in U.S. Physical Therapy during the second quarter worth $5,084,000. 98.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

U.S. Physical Therapy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc operates outpatient physical therapy clinics, which provides pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers and neurological-related injuries. It operates through the following segments: physical therapy operations and industrial injury prevention services.

Featured Stories

