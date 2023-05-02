U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Sets New 12-Month Low at $31.25

Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $31.25 and last traded at $31.31, with a volume of 5334305 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $32.94.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on USB shares. UBS Group downgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Barclays decreased their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $68.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $41.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, U.S. Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.35.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

U.S. Bancorp Trading Down 7.2 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $38.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.56. The company has a market cap of $46.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.93.

U.S. Bancorp Dividend Announcement

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $7.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.14 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 19.21% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The business’s revenue was up 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.99 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.28%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 51.06%.

Insider Transactions at U.S. Bancorp

In other U.S. Bancorp news, Director Scott W. Wine purchased 30,438 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $32.85 per share, with a total value of $999,888.30. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 30,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $999,888.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Scott W. Wine acquired 30,438 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $32.85 per share, for a total transaction of $999,888.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $999,888.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Alan B. Colberg bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $34.14 per share, for a total transaction of $341,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $343,107. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On U.S. Bancorp

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of USB. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 107,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,865,000 after purchasing an additional 7,787 shares during the period. Loudon Investment Management LLC bought a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $537,000. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 6,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Dillon & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $245,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 47,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,719,000 after purchasing an additional 5,346 shares in the last quarter. 71.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About U.S. Bancorp

(Get Rating)

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.