Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $22.41

Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $22.41 and last traded at $22.51, with a volume of 48666 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $23.67.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TRMK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James cut shares of Trustmark from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Trustmark from $36.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 26th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Trustmark in a report on Monday, January 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on shares of Trustmark from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Trustmark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Trustmark has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.17.

Trustmark Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.03 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $25.73 and its 200-day moving average is $31.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Trustmark Dividend Announcement

Trustmark ( NASDAQ:TRMK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $188.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.76 million. Trustmark had a net margin of 10.91% and a return on equity of 10.96%. The business’s revenue was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Trustmark Co. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. Trustmark’s dividend payout ratio is 60.93%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lifted its position in Trustmark by 33.4% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 54,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,351,000 after acquiring an additional 13,706 shares during the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trustmark during the first quarter valued at about $1,310,388,000,000. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Trustmark by 3.3% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 47,411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after buying an additional 1,528 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Trustmark during the first quarter valued at about $1,235,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in shares of Trustmark during the first quarter valued at about $1,024,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.83% of the company’s stock.

About Trustmark

Trustmark Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking, wealth management and insurance solutions. It operates through the following segments: General Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. The General Banking segment offers traditional banking products and service. The Wealth Management segment provides integrated financial services and traditional banking products and services, such as private banking, money management, full-service brokerage, financial planning, personal and institutional trust, and retirement services.

Featured Articles

