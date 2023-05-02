Truist Financial Trims Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) Target Price to $25.00

Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by research analysts at Truist Financial from $38.00 to $25.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial’s price target points to a potential upside of 11.36% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Cross Country Healthcare from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Cross Country Healthcare in a report on Thursday, March 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cross Country Healthcare in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Benchmark reduced their target price on Cross Country Healthcare from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cross Country Healthcare currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.40.

NASDAQ:CCRN opened at $22.45 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $809.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.48, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50-day moving average of $23.60 and a 200-day moving average of $28.22. Cross Country Healthcare has a 52 week low of $15.26 and a 52 week high of $40.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.49.

Cross Country Healthcare ( NASDAQ:CCRN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.19. Cross Country Healthcare had a return on equity of 48.00% and a net margin of 6.71%. The company had revenue of $628.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $594.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.40 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cross Country Healthcare will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in Cross Country Healthcare in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $946,000. PFS Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare during the third quarter valued at $877,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its holdings in Cross Country Healthcare by 3.9% in the third quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 14,852 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $421,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. Clark Estates Inc. NY acquired a new stake in Cross Country Healthcare in the third quarter worth about $3,390,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Cross Country Healthcare by 103.1% during the 4th quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 36,981 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $983,000 after purchasing an additional 18,772 shares during the last quarter. 95.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare staffing and workforce management solutions. It operates through the Nurse and Allied Staffing and Physician Staffing segments. The Nurse and Allied Staffing segment provides workforce solutions and traditional staffing, including temporary and permanent placement of travel nurses and allied professionals, branch-based local nurses, and allied staffing.

