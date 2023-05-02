Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) Hits New 52-Week Low at $16.94

Shares of Trinseo PLC (NYSE:TSE – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $16.94 and last traded at $17.04, with a volume of 36806 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $18.27.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Trinseo from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Trinseo in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.80.

Trinseo Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $613.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.47 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $21.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.08.

Trinseo Cuts Dividend

Trinseo ( NYSE:TSE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported ($1.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.61) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $975.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $946.76 million. Trinseo had a negative net margin of 8.68% and a negative return on equity of 2.28%. Analysts anticipate that Trinseo PLC will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 6th were issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 5th. Trinseo’s dividend payout ratio is currently -4.52%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Trinseo

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Trinseo by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,031,050 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $21,497,000 after buying an additional 90,887 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trinseo in the first quarter worth about $250,000. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp boosted its position in shares of Trinseo by 33.2% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 31,156 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $650,000 after buying an additional 7,761 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC grew its stake in Trinseo by 24.7% during the 1st quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 13,064 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 2,590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in Trinseo in the 1st quarter worth approximately $194,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.42% of the company’s stock.

Trinseo Company Profile

Trinseo Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of plastics and latex binders. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Materials, Latex Binders, Base Plastics, Polystyrene, Feedstocks, and Americas Styrenics. The Engineered Materials segment produces rigid thermoplastic compounds and blends products, soft thermoplastic products, and cast and sheet products.

Further Reading

