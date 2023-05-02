TrinityPoint Wealth LLC Sells 597 Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

TrinityPoint Wealth LLC cut its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,382 shares of the company’s stock after selling 597 shares during the period. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $1,811,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the fourth quarter worth $258,000. Keybank National Association OH lifted its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 11.1% during the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 27,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,741,000 after acquiring an additional 2,755 shares in the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 46.5% during the fourth quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 879 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 8,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,151,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the third quarter worth $41,000. 6.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Novo Nordisk A/S alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on NVO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Novo Nordisk A/S from 925.00 to 1,100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $687.50.

Novo Nordisk A/S Price Performance

NVO traded down $0.65 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $166.77. The stock had a trading volume of 722,524 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,412,246. The stock has a market cap of $377.40 billion, a PE ratio of 48.25, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.89. Novo Nordisk A/S has a one year low of $95.02 and a one year high of $172.97. The business has a 50-day moving average of $153.71 and a 200-day moving average of $136.37.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $6.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.74 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 73.39% and a net margin of 31.44%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 4.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Novo Nordisk A/S Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 27th were paid a dividend of $1.1887 per share. This is a boost from Novo Nordisk A/S’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.58. This represents a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 24th. Novo Nordisk A/S’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.70%.

About Novo Nordisk A/S

(Get Rating)

Novo Nordisk A/S is a global healthcare company, which engages in the the discovery, development, manufacturing and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Biopharm segments. The Diabetes and Obesity Care segment includes insulin, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products (OAD), obesity, and other serious chronic diseases.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.