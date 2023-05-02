TrinityPoint Wealth LLC Sells 4,901 Shares of ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged (BATS:IGHG)

TrinityPoint Wealth LLC trimmed its position in shares of ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged (BATS:IGHG – Get Rating) by 23.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,024 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,901 shares during the quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC’s holdings in ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged were worth $1,139,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged by 559.3% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,366,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,901,000 after purchasing an additional 2,007,204 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advantage Inc. lifted its position in shares of ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged by 48.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advantage Inc. now owns 1,010,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,889,000 after purchasing an additional 331,703 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional lifted its position in shares of ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged by 93.7% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 248,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,969,000 after purchasing an additional 120,295 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its holdings in ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged by 131.4% in the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 45,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,124,000 after buying an additional 26,010 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged by 305.0% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 25,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,710,000 after buying an additional 18,877 shares during the period.

BATS IGHG traded down $0.50 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $71.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,089 shares. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $71.44 and a 200 day moving average of $71.20. ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged has a twelve month low of $75.13 and a twelve month high of $78.88.

ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged Company Profile

The ProShares Investment Grade—Interest Rate Hedged (IGHG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index with long exposure to USD-denominated investment-grade debt and short exposure to US Treasurys. The fund aims to minimize interest-rate risk.

