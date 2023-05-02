TrinityPoint Wealth LLC Sells 1,851 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

TrinityPoint Wealth LLC cut its position in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 13.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,777 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 1,851 shares during the quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $2,040,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of FDX. CenterStar Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of FedEx during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new position in FedEx during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in FedEx during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC grew its stake in FedEx by 163.9% during the fourth quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 190 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Providence First Trust Co purchased a new position in FedEx during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 72.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Brie Carere sold 1,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.08, for a total value of $406,140.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,392,081.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Stephen E. Gorman bought 1,080 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $230.75 per share, with a total value of $249,210.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $290,283.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brie Carere sold 1,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.08, for a total transaction of $406,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,616 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,392,081.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 146,486 shares of company stock valued at $34,001,009. 8.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FedEx Stock Down 1.1 %

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. UBS Group set a $260.00 price objective on shares of FedEx in a report on Friday, March 17th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $290.00 price objective on shares of FedEx in a report on Thursday, April 6th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of FedEx from $235.00 to $260.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of FedEx from $170.00 to $225.00 in a report on Friday, March 17th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $241.41.

NYSE:FDX traded down $2.57 on Tuesday, reaching $228.01. 452,148 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,042,036. The company has a market capitalization of $57.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.77, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. FedEx Co. has a 12 month low of $141.92 and a 12 month high of $248.76. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $218.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $193.01.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The shipping service provider reported $3.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.74. FedEx had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 17.71%. The firm had revenue of $22.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 14.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FedEx Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 12th will be paid a $1.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 9th. This is a positive change from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. FedEx’s payout ratio is currently 43.52%.

About FedEx

FedEx Corp. provides a broad portfolio of transportation, e-commerce and business services under the FedEx brand. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

