TrinityPoint Wealth LLC Buys 367 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

TrinityPoint Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 58,928 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 367 shares during the quarter. AbbVie comprises approximately 2.2% of TrinityPoint Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $9,523,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABBV. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. O Dell Group LLC grew its position in shares of AbbVie by 108.7% in the third quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in AbbVie during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group boosted its position in AbbVie by 85.3% during the third quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 202 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.71% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at AbbVie

In related news, EVP Azita Saleki-Gerhardt sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.53, for a total value of $3,738,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 233,208 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,871,592.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other AbbVie news, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.50, for a total value of $1,505,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 40,705 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,126,102.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Azita Saleki-Gerhardt sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.53, for a total transaction of $3,738,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 233,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,871,592.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 191,897 shares of company stock worth $29,455,233. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AbbVie Price Performance

ABBV stock traded down $1.98 on Tuesday, hitting $151.73. 1,966,546 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,030,800. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42. The stock has a market cap of $267.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.58. AbbVie Inc. has a 1-year low of $134.09 and a 1-year high of $168.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $156.81 and a 200-day moving average of $155.12.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $12.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.23 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 13.37% and a return on equity of 147.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.16 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th will be given a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.90%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 139.95%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Guggenheim cut their target price on shares of AbbVie from $172.00 to $171.00 in a research note on Friday. Atlantic Securities dropped their target price on shares of AbbVie from $157.00 to $154.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of AbbVie from $200.00 to $195.00 in a report on Friday. SVB Securities upgraded shares of AbbVie from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $153.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $178.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.56.

About AbbVie

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology, oncology, including blood cancers, virology, hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s, metabolic, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis, pain associated with endometriosis, and other serious health conditions.

