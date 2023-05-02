TrinityPoint Wealth LLC Acquires 5,095 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

TrinityPoint Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 39.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 18,112 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,095 shares during the quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $2,568,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new stake in Walmart in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 105.3% during the 4th quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 195 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. JDM Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 112.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 212 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Finally, Lipe & Dalton bought a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. 31.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a report on Thursday, April 6th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $155.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Tigress Financial upgraded shares of Walmart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $170.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.09.

Walmart Price Performance

Shares of Walmart stock traded down $1.24 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $150.35. 1,674,095 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,165,778. The company has a market cap of $405.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $145.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $144.40. Walmart Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $117.27 and a fifty-two week high of $154.82.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The retailer reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.20. Walmart had a net margin of 1.91% and a return on equity of 20.45%. The firm had revenue of $164.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.53 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 6.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walmart Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.27%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Walmart news, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.19, for a total transaction of $630,831.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 222,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,050,697.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.19, for a total value of $630,831.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 222,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,050,697.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 1,504,039 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.51, for a total transaction of $218,852,714.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 245,711,516 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,753,482,693.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,044,002 shares of company stock valued at $2,981,168,308 in the last 90 days. 47.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

See Also

