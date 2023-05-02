TrinityPoint Wealth LLC Acquires 1,327 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

TrinityPoint Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 92.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,763 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,327 shares during the quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $1,344,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Lockheed Martin by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,885,865 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $8,840,580,000 after buying an additional 289,110 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Lockheed Martin by 5.3% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,256,069 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,320,030,000 after purchasing an additional 264,665 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Lockheed Martin by 2.3% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,148,736 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $443,745,000 after purchasing an additional 25,283 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Lockheed Martin by 1.1% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 988,725 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $381,934,000 after purchasing an additional 10,587 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in Lockheed Martin by 59.2% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 698,200 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $269,708,000 after purchasing an additional 259,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.18% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Lockheed Martin news, EVP Timothy S. Cahill sold 2,534 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $479.44, for a total value of $1,214,900.96. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,014,942.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Stephanie C. Hill sold 2,391 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $490.84, for a total transaction of $1,173,598.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,186,547.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Timothy S. Cahill sold 2,534 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $479.44, for a total value of $1,214,900.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,014,942.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Lockheed Martin Stock Performance

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on LMT shares. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Lockheed Martin from $510.00 to $512.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $513.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. DZ Bank upgraded Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $523.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Lockheed Martin from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $388.00 to $332.00 in a report on Friday, January 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $494.79.

NYSE:LMT traded down $10.29 on Tuesday, hitting $459.14. The stock had a trading volume of 466,772 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,411,689. The stock has a market cap of $116.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $479.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $473.68. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52-week low of $373.67 and a 52-week high of $508.10.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The aerospace company reported $6.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.08 by $0.35. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 67.75% and a net margin of 8.60%. The firm had revenue of $15.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $6.44 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Lockheed Martin Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a $3.00 dividend. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 54.84%.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corp. is a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

Further Reading

