Trevali Mining (TSE:TV) Trading 1.2% Higher

Shares of Trevali Mining Co. (TSE:TV – Get Rating) traded up 1.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.21 and last traded at C$0.21. 180,294 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 39% from the average session volume of 293,788 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.20.

Trevali Mining Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.28, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of C$20.28 million and a P/E ratio of 0.68. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$0.21.

Trevali Mining Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Trevali Mining Corporation, a base-metals mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development of, and production from mineral properties. It primarily explores for zinc, lead, silver, copper, and gold deposits. The company's operational assets include the 90%-owned Perkoa Mine in Burkina Faso; 90%-owned Rosh Pinah Mine in Namibia; and Caribou Mine in northern New Brunswick, Canada.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Trevali Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trevali Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.