Travere Therapeutics (TVTX) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX – Get Rating) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 4th. Analysts expect Travere Therapeutics to post earnings of ($1.21) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($1.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.04) by $0.01. Travere Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 219.11% and a negative net margin of 131.35%. The business had revenue of $55.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.80 million. On average, analysts expect Travere Therapeutics to post $-4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Travere Therapeutics alerts:

Travere Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TVTX traded down $6.86 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.75. 3,420,740 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,420,009. Travere Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $15.43 and a 1 year high of $29.14. The company has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.90 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.76, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a current ratio of 3.42. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.96.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Trading of Travere Therapeutics

In related news, CFO Christopher R. Cline sold 1,588 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.75, for a total transaction of $34,539.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,533 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,120,842.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Travere Therapeutics news, CAO Sandra Calvin sold 1,671 shares of Travere Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.75, for a total transaction of $36,344.25. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 43,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $938,838.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Christopher R. Cline sold 1,588 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.75, for a total value of $34,539.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,533 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,120,842.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,871 shares of company stock valued at $350,575. 3.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Travere Therapeutics by 13.4% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 1,372.3% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,386 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 58.5% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 33,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $871,000 after acquiring an additional 12,475 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 3.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,099,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,321,000 after acquiring an additional 40,555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 43.1% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 731,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,838,000 after acquiring an additional 220,000 shares in the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on TVTX shares. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on Travere Therapeutics from $40.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Wedbush decreased their target price on Travere Therapeutics from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Barclays decreased their target price on Travere Therapeutics from $37.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Travere Therapeutics from $36.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on Travere Therapeutics from $52.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Travere Therapeutics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.83.

Travere Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Travere Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the identification, development, commercialization, and distribution of therapies to people living with rare diseases. The firm’s products include Chenodal, Cholbam, and Thiola. The company was founded by Martin Shkreli on February 7, 2008 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Travere Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travere Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.