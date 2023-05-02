TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.17 EPS

TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.17, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $41.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.05 million. TransMedics Group had a negative net margin of 38.77% and a negative return on equity of 29.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 161.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.38) EPS. TransMedics Group updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ TMDX opened at $77.85 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 10.66 and a quick ratio of 9.79. The company has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a PE ratio of -62.28 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $75.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.13. TransMedics Group has a 1-year low of $20.60 and a 1-year high of $90.15.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on TMDX shares. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of TransMedics Group from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on TransMedics Group from $63.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Cowen lifted their price target on TransMedics Group from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on TransMedics Group from $67.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of TransMedics Group from $85.00 to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.29.

In other news, CEO Waleed H. Hassanein sold 2,173 shares of TransMedics Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.08, for a total value of $152,283.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 389,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,268,968.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, insider Tamer I. Khayal sold 12,026 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.28, for a total transaction of $1,037,603.28. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,240,275. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Waleed H. Hassanein sold 2,173 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.08, for a total transaction of $152,283.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 389,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,268,968.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 133,960 shares of company stock worth $10,193,749. 8.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMDX. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in shares of TransMedics Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $354,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in TransMedics Group by 7.8% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 948 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of TransMedics Group in the second quarter valued at $349,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of TransMedics Group by 25.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 2,591 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning purchased a new stake in shares of TransMedics Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $333,000. 88.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TransMedics Group, Inc operates as a commercial stage medical technology company. The firm engages in the development and commercialization of organ care system platform. It focuses on the preservation of human organs for transplant in a near-physiologic condition to address the limitations of cold storage organ preservation.

