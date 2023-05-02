Toronto Dominion Bank Sells 894,825 Shares of Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS)

Toronto Dominion Bank trimmed its position in shares of Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,660,283 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 894,825 shares during the quarter. Fortis makes up about 0.8% of Toronto Dominion Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Toronto Dominion Bank owned 2.42% of Fortis worth $501,957,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTS. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fortis by 3.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,872,872 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $678,990,000 after purchasing an additional 675,957 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in shares of Fortis by 137.9% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 5,284,626 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $211,335,000 after purchasing an additional 3,062,898 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Fortis by 6.4% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,674,861 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $181,906,000 after purchasing an additional 221,000 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Fortis by 11.7% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,770,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $105,127,000 after purchasing an additional 290,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Fortis by 13.6% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,643,253 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $81,341,000 after purchasing an additional 196,953 shares during the last quarter. 49.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fortis stock traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $43.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 266,547 shares, compared to its average volume of 542,621. Fortis Inc. has a 1-year low of $34.76 and a 1-year high of $50.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $42.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.84. The company has a market cap of $21.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.63, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.44.

Fortis ( NYSE:FTS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.53. The company had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. Fortis had a net margin of 12.20% and a return on equity of 6.48%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Fortis Inc. will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.4211 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 16th. This is a positive change from Fortis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.87%. Fortis’s payout ratio is 79.34%.

Several research firms have recently commented on FTS. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Fortis from C$55.00 to C$57.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Fortis from C$57.00 to C$58.00 in a report on Monday, January 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Fortis in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of Fortis from C$55.00 to C$56.00 in a report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Fortis in a report on Friday, March 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.75.

Fortis, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the electric and gas utility industry. It operates under the Regulated Utilities and Non-Regulated segments. The Regulated Utilities segment includes ITC Holdings (ITC), UNS Energy Corporation (UNS Energy), Central Hudson, FortisBC Energy, FortisAlberta, and FortisBC Electric.

