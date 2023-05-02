Toronto Dominion Bank Reduces Position in Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ)

Toronto Dominion Bank cut its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ – Get Rating) (TSE:CNQ) by 8.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,363,433 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 925,246 shares during the quarter. Canadian Natural Resources comprises approximately 0.9% of Toronto Dominion Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Toronto Dominion Bank owned 0.94% of Canadian Natural Resources worth $618,664,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CNQ. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its position in Canadian Natural Resources by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 8,645 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Canadian Natural Resources by 48.8% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 42,549 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,362,000 after purchasing an additional 13,955 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Canadian Natural Resources during the fourth quarter valued at $201,000. Metis Global Partners LLC lifted its position in Canadian Natural Resources by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 42,874 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,381,000 after purchasing an additional 5,886 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Canadian Natural Resources by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 169,501 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $9,412,000 after purchasing an additional 9,450 shares during the period. 70.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Canadian Natural Resources alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CNQ has been the subject of a number of research reports. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$91.00 to C$86.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Stifel Firstegy reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.11.

Canadian Natural Resources Price Performance

Shares of CNQ stock traded down $3.12 on Tuesday, reaching $57.13. 1,278,994 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,168,309. The company has a market cap of $62.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.56. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $56.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.82. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a 1 year low of $44.45 and a 1 year high of $69.46.

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ – Get Rating) (TSE:CNQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.61 by ($0.17). Canadian Natural Resources had a net margin of 22.20% and a return on equity of 33.18%. The business had revenue of $7.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.04 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Canadian Natural Resources Limited will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Canadian Natural Resources Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th were paid a dividend of $0.676 per share. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 16th. This is a boost from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.97%.

Canadian Natural Resources Profile

(Get Rating)

Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. is an oil and natural gas production company, which engages in the exploration, development, marketing, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil Sands Mining & Upgrading, Midstream & Refining, and Exploration & Production.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ – Get Rating) (TSE:CNQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.