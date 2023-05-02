Toronto Dominion Bank Raises Stock Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 16.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 408,676 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 57,699 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Netflix were worth $120,457,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,008 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in Netflix by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 4,630 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,365,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. GS Investments Inc. increased its position in Netflix by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. GS Investments Inc. now owns 120 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in Netflix by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 2,180 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $643,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. Finally, Community Bank N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 385 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Netflix alerts:

Netflix Stock Down 1.5 %

NFLX stock traded down $5.00 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $319.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,821,045 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,511,481. The stock has a market capitalization of $141.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.85, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $323.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $314.63. Netflix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $162.71 and a twelve month high of $379.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The Internet television network reported $2.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.05. Netflix had a net margin of 13.16% and a return on equity of 20.43%. The company had revenue of $8.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.53 EPS. Netflix’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.19 EPS for the current year.

NFLX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of Netflix from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Pivotal Research boosted their price target on shares of Netflix from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on Netflix from $345.00 to $357.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Netflix in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Netflix from $291.00 to $331.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $347.78.

About Netflix

(Get Rating)

Netflix, Inc engages in providing entertainment services. It also offers a broad set of activities for leisure time, entertainment video, video gaming, and other sources of entertainment. It operates through the United States and International geographic segments. The company was founded by Marc Randolph and Wilmot Reed Hastings on August 29, 1997 and is headquartered in Los Gatos, CA.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.