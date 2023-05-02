Toronto Dominion Bank Has $426.76 Million Position in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Toronto Dominion Bank lowered its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,548,434 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 97,370 shares during the quarter. Canadian National Railway comprises 0.6% of Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $426,755,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 3.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,762,307 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,350,111,000 after buying an additional 800,108 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 5.3% during the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 12,333,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,655,948,000 after buying an additional 625,000 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 6.5% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 8,671,552 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $945,638,000 after buying an additional 531,876 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 180.5% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 5,977,754 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $709,550,000 after buying an additional 3,846,281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 9.4% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 5,504,388 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $593,679,000 after buying an additional 470,804 shares in the last quarter. 86.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CNI shares. Susquehanna increased their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $114.00 to $116.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Canadian National Railway from $126.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. CIBC decreased their price target on Canadian National Railway from C$181.00 to C$175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Desjardins raised their price target on Canadian National Railway from C$178.00 to C$180.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on Canadian National Railway from C$159.00 to C$170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $143.50.

NYSE:CNI traded down $1.47 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $118.36. 371,606 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,061,914. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $117.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $119.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.74. Canadian National Railway has a fifty-two week low of $103.79 and a fifty-two week high of $129.89.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.5835 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $2.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is currently 38.47%.

Canadian National Railway Co engages in rail and related transportation business. Its services include rail, intermodal, trucking, supply chain services, business development and maps and network. Its offers their services in automotive, coal, fertilizer, food and beverages, forest products, dimensional loads, grain, metals and minerals and petroleum and chemicals industries.

