Toronto Dominion Bank Has $293.27 Million Position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 26.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,369,722 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,556,364 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank owned about 0.09% of Bank of America worth $293,269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BAC. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Bank of America by 6,772.7% during the 4th quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 745 shares during the period. WD Rutherford LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Bank of America by 1,491.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089 shares during the period. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 68.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BAC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Bank of America from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Odeon Capital Group lowered Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.20 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Bank of America from $43.00 to $41.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Bank of America from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Bank of America in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.83.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bank of America

Bank of America Stock Performance

In other Bank of America news, insider Matthew M. Koder sold 105,054 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.27, for a total value of $3,600,200.58. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 319,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,959,648.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other news, insider Matthew M. Koder sold 105,054 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.27, for a total transaction of $3,600,200.58. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 319,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,959,648.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Matthew M. Koder sold 214,745 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.91, for a total value of $7,711,492.95. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 214,747 shares in the company, valued at $7,711,564.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

BAC traded down $1.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $27.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41,982,421 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,309,770. Bank of America Co. has a 52 week low of $26.32 and a 52 week high of $38.75. The company’s 50-day moving average is $29.98 and its 200-day moving average is $33.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $223.71 billion, a PE ratio of 8.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.36.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.11. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 21.85%. The business had revenue of $26.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.4 EPS for the current year.

Bank of America Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is 26.43%.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

Further Reading

