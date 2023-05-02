Toronto Dominion Bank Has $129.08 Million Position in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Toronto Dominion Bank lessened its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Get Rating) by 48.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,875,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,619,344 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank owned about 1.13% of iShares Silver Trust worth $129,075,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,850,025 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $88,089,000 after purchasing an additional 213,612 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in iShares Silver Trust by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,527,902 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $77,684,000 after acquiring an additional 226,510 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in iShares Silver Trust by 48.0% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,711,172 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $62,032,000 after acquiring an additional 879,524 shares in the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC bought a new position in iShares Silver Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,521,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in iShares Silver Trust by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,327,689 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,235,000 after acquiring an additional 40,992 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Silver Trust Price Performance

NYSEARCA SLV traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $23.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,532,108 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,636,127. iShares Silver Trust has a 52 week low of $16.19 and a 52 week high of $23.89. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.72.

iShares Silver Trust Profile

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

