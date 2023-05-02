Toronto Dominion Bank Decreases Holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP)

Toronto Dominion Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,413,115 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 17,193 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City were worth $256,231,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV purchased a new position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the 4th quarter valued at about $295,000. Capital Insight Partners LLC boosted its position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 28,656 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,137,000 after buying an additional 910 shares during the last quarter. Waycross Investment Management Co purchased a new position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the 4th quarter valued at about $605,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 43,405 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,237,000 after buying an additional 1,560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 31.2% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,787 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. 72.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CP shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. CIBC reduced their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$128.00 to C$125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $78.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.21.

CP traded down $1.18 on Tuesday, hitting $78.15. 728,504 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,930,372. The firm has a market cap of $72.75 billion, a PE ratio of 26.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.02. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited has a twelve month low of $65.17 and a twelve month high of $82.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $77.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The transportation company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a net margin of 40.22% and a return on equity of 9.56%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.141 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.21%.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Ltd. provides rail freight transportation services. It offers rail services linking Canada, the United States and Mexico. The company was founded on June 22, 2001 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

