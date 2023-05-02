Toronto Dominion Bank Acquires 131,555 Shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,632,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 131,555 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank owned 0.16% of Morgan Stanley worth $223,737,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in Morgan Stanley by 68.9% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 18,416,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,455,083,000 after buying an additional 7,514,505 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Morgan Stanley by 1.0% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,074,398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $618,303,000 after buying an additional 67,791 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the first quarter worth about $451,711,000. Barclays PLC grew its position in Morgan Stanley by 23.5% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,991,915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $315,398,000 after buying an additional 760,883 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its position in Morgan Stanley by 5.6% during the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 3,693,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $291,802,000 after buying an additional 197,428 shares in the last quarter. 83.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Morgan Stanley alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Odeon Capital Group raised Morgan Stanley from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.75 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Wolfe Research downgraded Morgan Stanley from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $92.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on Morgan Stanley in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Cfra reissued a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of Morgan Stanley in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.34.

Morgan Stanley Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of MS traded down $1.79 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $86.14. The stock had a trading volume of 3,409,293 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,658,243. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57. Morgan Stanley has a 52 week low of $72.05 and a 52 week high of $100.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $89.60 and a 200 day moving average of $89.62. The company has a market cap of $144.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.34.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $14.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.96 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 14.12% and a return on equity of 11.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.06 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Morgan Stanley Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 28th. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.60%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is 53.26%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 24,556 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.23, for a total value of $2,412,135.88. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 190,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,706,921.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Morgan Stanley Profile

(Get Rating)

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.