Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) Stake Lessened by Capital Insight Partners LLC

Capital Insight Partners LLC cut its stake in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Get Rating) by 39.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,981 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 21,976 shares during the period. Capital Insight Partners LLC’s holdings in Toll Brothers were worth $1,696,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Fox Run Management L.L.C. boosted its holdings in Toll Brothers by 96.6% during the fourth quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. now owns 19,487 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $973,000 after buying an additional 9,576 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,870 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,192,000 after acquiring an additional 1,134 shares in the last quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Toll Brothers by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 21,786 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,088,000 after buying an additional 940 shares in the last quarter. Burney Co. lifted its position in Toll Brothers by 385.8% in the 4th quarter. Burney Co. now owns 43,040 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,149,000 after buying an additional 34,180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cumberland Partners Ltd purchased a new stake in Toll Brothers in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,506,000. 82.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Paul E. Shapiro sold 1,000 shares of Toll Brothers stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.38, for a total transaction of $58,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 136,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,945,401.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Paul E. Shapiro sold 1,000 shares of Toll Brothers stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.38, for a total transaction of $58,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 136,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,945,401.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Christine Garvey sold 2,980 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.13, for a total transaction of $179,187.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $498,116.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 14,105 shares of company stock worth $831,824. Corporate insiders own 1.79% of the company’s stock.

Toll Brothers Stock Performance

NYSE TOL traded down $1.24 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $61.93. The company had a trading volume of 431,312 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,412,510. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 5.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $6.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.58. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.53 and a fifty-two week high of $64.28.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.33. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 12.92% and a return on equity of 21.02%. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.24 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 8.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Toll Brothers Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 6th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This is a positive change from Toll Brothers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 5th. Toll Brothers’s payout ratio is 7.29%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Toll Brothers from $65.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Toll Brothers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Toll Brothers from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Toll Brothers from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Toll Brothers from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Toll Brothers currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.09.

Toll Brothers Profile

Toll Brothers, Inc engages in the design, building, marketing, and arranging of financing for detached and attached homes in residential communities. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Home Building and City Living. The Traditional Home Building segment builds and sells homes for detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in affluent suburban markets and caters to move-up, empty-nester, active-adult, age-qualified, and second-home buyers.

