Tnf LLC Sells 598 Shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS)

Tnf LLC decreased its holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Get Rating) by 12.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,224 shares of the company’s stock after selling 598 shares during the period. Tnf LLC’s holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF were worth $316,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Key Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 304.3% in the third quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 570 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 52.4% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 925 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the period. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the third quarter worth $66,000.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Price Performance

Shares of FTCS traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $73.66. The stock had a trading volume of 13,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 398,123. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a 12 month low of $66.01 and a 12 month high of $79.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.70 billion, a PE ratio of 19.85 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $73.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.37.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Dividend Announcement

About First Trust Capital Strength ETF

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 27th were issued a $0.292 dividend. This represents a $1.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 24th.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

