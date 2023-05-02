Tnf LLC Sells 526,742 Shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

Tnf LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Get Rating) by 68.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 238,691 shares of the company’s stock after selling 526,742 shares during the period. iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF accounts for about 2.5% of Tnf LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Tnf LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $5,516,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GOVT. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC now owns 49,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,119,000 after buying an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 17,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after buying an additional 494 shares during the period. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. now owns 33,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $762,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 48,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 139.8% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the period.

Get iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

GOVT stock opened at $23.19 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $23.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.99.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.