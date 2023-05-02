Tnf LLC Sells 45,997 Shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN)

Tnf LLC lessened its stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN – Get Rating) by 48.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,563 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,997 shares during the period. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF comprises about 0.6% of Tnf LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Tnf LLC owned approximately 0.08% of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF worth $1,262,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FALN. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 1,407.2% during the 3rd quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,409,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 3,183,471 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 177.7% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,791,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,253,000 after acquiring an additional 2,426,217 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 509.6% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 761,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,737,000 after acquiring an additional 636,456 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. raised its position in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 4,261,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,845,000 after acquiring an additional 516,647 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,180,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:FALN traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $24.87. The stock had a trading volume of 15,132 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,136,752. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $23.41 and a 12 month high of $26.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $25.08 and its 200 day moving average is $25.09.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 2nd will be paid a $0.114 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 1st. This represents a $1.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.50%. This is an increase from iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11.

The iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (FALN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value weighted index of bonds that were rated investment grade at issuance, but later downgraded to sub-investment grade. FALN was launched on Jun 14, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

