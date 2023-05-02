Tnf LLC Reduces Holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Tnf LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,662 shares of the company’s stock after selling 236 shares during the period. Tnf LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $661,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of AGG. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Baldwin Brothers LLC MA lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 451.4% during the fourth quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 397 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.07% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.31 on Tuesday, reaching $99.00. 248,320 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,116,360. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $93.20 and a twelve month high of $104.39. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $98.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $98.17.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

