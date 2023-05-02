Tnf LLC Grows Stock Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Tnf LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 13.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,225 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 267 shares during the quarter. Tnf LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $432,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $474,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 15,770 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,750,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 4,417 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $770,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 16,165 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,818,000 after acquiring an additional 654 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bleakley Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $4,949,000.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IWM traded down $2.00 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $173.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,414,190 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,698,912. The business’s 50-day moving average is $178.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $180.93. The company has a market capitalization of $49.27 billion, a PE ratio of 11.99 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52-week low of $162.50 and a 52-week high of $201.99.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

