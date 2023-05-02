Tnf LLC Cuts Stake in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:HYT)

Tnf LLC lessened its stake in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:HYT – Get Rating) by 50.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,948 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 22,948 shares during the quarter. Tnf LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund were worth $213,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in HYT. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 87,187 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $939,000 after purchasing an additional 10,877 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund by 37.9% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 46,908 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 12,881 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $215,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 83,402 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $898,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 134,659 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,450,000 after purchasing an additional 16,351 shares in the last quarter.

BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund Price Performance

Shares of HYT remained flat at $8.78 during trading hours on Tuesday. 58,892 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 581,134. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.69 and a 200 day moving average of $8.83. BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.13 and a 1-year high of $10.50.

BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund Dividend Announcement

About BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th were paid a $0.0779 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $0.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.65%.

BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in bonds rated Ba or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc, or BB or lower by Standard & Poor's Corporation.

