Tnf LLC Buys 87,622 Shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

Tnf LLC raised its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Get Rating) by 27.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 409,819 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 87,622 shares during the period. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF accounts for approximately 8.6% of Tnf LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Tnf LLC owned approximately 0.09% of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF worth $18,848,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 48.9% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 12,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $540,000 after purchasing an additional 3,941 shares during the last quarter. Windward Private Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Windward Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 12,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,000 after acquiring an additional 1,264 shares during the period. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. increased its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 22.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. now owns 9,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after acquiring an additional 1,644 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 51,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,322,000 after acquiring an additional 4,364 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 730,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,486,000 after acquiring an additional 20,122 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ IUSB opened at $45.78 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $46.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.84. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 1-year low of $43.12 and a 1-year high of $48.23.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 2nd will be given a $0.129 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 1st. This represents a $1.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%. This is an increase from iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13.

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

