Tnf LLC Buys 17,731 Shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH)

Tnf LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH – Get Rating) by 82.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,294 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,731 shares during the period. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF comprises 2.0% of Tnf LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Tnf LLC’s holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $4,453,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Balentine LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 86.9% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Hudock Inc. increased its holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 69.6% during the third quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 592.0% during the third quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 444 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA TLH traded up $0.68 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $112.56. The stock had a trading volume of 23,453 shares, compared to its average volume of 725,598. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $112.55 and a 200-day moving average of $111.14. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $100.68 and a 12-month high of $125.69.

The iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury 10-20 Year TR index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of debt issued by the U.S. Treasury TLH was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

