Tnf LLC Boosts Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Tnf LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,433 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the quarter. Tnf LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $249,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLD. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter worth approximately $24,420,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 69.4% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 532 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 18.6% in the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,773 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $501,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the first quarter valued at approximately $256,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 32.5% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 36,898 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,666,000 after buying an additional 9,049 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.94% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Price Performance

NYSEARCA GLD traded up $0.77 on Tuesday, reaching $184.74. The stock had a trading volume of 741,380 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,655,884. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12-month low of $150.57 and a 12-month high of $190.41. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $180.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $171.79.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

