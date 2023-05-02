TMBThanachart Bank Public (OTCMKTS:TMBBY) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of TMBThanachart Bank Public (OTCMKTS:TMBBY – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded TMBThanachart Bank Public from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th.

TMBThanachart Bank Public Stock Performance

Shares of TMBBY stock opened at $9.05 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.02 and its 200 day moving average is $10.14. TMBThanachart Bank Public has a 12 month low of $9.05 and a 12 month high of $9.05.

About TMBThanachart Bank Public

TMBThanachart Bank Public Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides various commercial banking products and services to individuals, small and medium sized enterprises (SME), and corporate customers primarily in Thailand. It operates through Commercial Banking and Retail Banking segments.

