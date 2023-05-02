Tidewater (NYSE:TDW) Stock Price Down 9.1%

Tidewater Inc. (NYSE:TDW – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 9.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $40.46 and last traded at $40.69. Approximately 547,226 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 29% from the average daily volume of 774,151 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.78.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Tidewater in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Tidewater Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $44.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -69.50 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Insider Activity at Tidewater

Tidewater ( NYSE:TDW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The oil and gas company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $186.75 million for the quarter. Tidewater had a positive return on equity of 1.34% and a negative net margin of 3.36%.

In related news, Director Robert Robotti bought 27,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $39.64 per share, with a total value of $1,070,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,063,645 shares in the company, valued at $121,442,887.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tidewater

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Tidewater during the fourth quarter worth approximately $11,795,000. Element Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tidewater during the third quarter worth approximately $7,595,000. Kerrisdale Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tidewater by 32.4% during the third quarter. Kerrisdale Advisers LLC now owns 507,803 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $11,019,000 after acquiring an additional 124,160 shares during the period. Amitell Capital Pte Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Tidewater during the fourth quarter worth approximately $9,886,000. Finally, Brightline Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tidewater during the fourth quarter worth approximately $9,765,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.34% of the company’s stock.

About Tidewater

Tidewater, Inc engages in the provision of offshore marine support and transportation services to the offshore energy industry. The firm offers the towing of, and anchor handling for, mobile offshore drilling units, transporting supplies and personnel necessary to sustain drilling, work over and production activities, offshore construction and seismic and subsea support, geotechnical survey for wind farm construction, and a variety of specialized services such as pipe and cable laying.

